Amanda Serrano takes aim at Claressa Shields over "disrespectful comments"

Boxing featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is one of the most decorated female boxers in history. She recently responded to heavyweight champion Claressa Shields' comments about her and her promoter, Jake Paul.

Shields has made several comments about Paul, from saying she would never fight on his undercard to saying she can beat Paul herself. Serrano and Shields have always shared mutual respect, but 'The Real Deal' responded to Shields' comments.

Serrano recognised Shields as one of the best but advised her to move forward on separate paths, writing:

"Claressa you are one of the best and I will always admire what you have accomplished. But over the past three years you have constantly made disrespectful comments about my company, my promoter, my accomplishments and the people I care about, who have changed my life and have made it a point to support women’s boxing on the biggest stages possible. It’s time to recognize this and move forward on separate paths. I will always be a big fan of your in ring accomplishments. Stay Well".

Check out Amanda Serrano's comments below:

In her last outing, Serrano faced Katie Taylor and lost the fight via unanimous decision. She currently holds a record of 47-3-1.

When Skye Nicolson discussed potential fight with Amanda Serrano

Former WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson had previously discussed a potential fight between her and Amanda Serrano. Nicolson lost her title to Tiara Brown in a controversial decision back in March.

She asserted she respects Serrano, and with a win over the Puerto Rican, she can be recognized as the best featherweight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, she said:

"She [Serrano] thinks that she's the best in the world. I think I'm the best in the world. Of course I want to fight her. She's got the other belts in the division, I want the belts. Any world champion would want to be chasing the other belts, that's the idea... She doesn't want to fight me. I mean, it's so obvious."

Check out Skye Nicolson's comments below:

