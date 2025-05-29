Amid concerns over Conor McGregor co-owned organization's suspected bankruptcy, MMA analyst rejects the idea of a TKO messiah for combat sports

Conor McGregor partially owns a prominent promotion in the combat sports world, with a widely known MMA analyst not seeing the benefit of TKO attempting to become the primary financial backer of that organization.

On a recent episode of Morning Kombat, Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell discussed reports centered around BKFC's parent company Triller, reportedly being close to going under.

Reports related to bankruptcy, reported Nasdaq delistings, and reported failures to pay employees for a few months indicate that there may be a new need for a major financial backer for BKFC. When discussing the follies of viewing things through the lens of TKO encompassing all of the gravitational pull within the combat sports industry, Thomas said:

"There's this desire when things are fledgling or new or maybe struggling but interesting to have TKO come in and save it. No, no, that is absolutely the last thing that we need. Now of course, I would like to see; well I mean I don't care if BKFC survives or not. I'm not wishing them ill, I'm simply saying I don't have a dog in the fight in that way."

"But what we do need and what is a much healthier sign of a combat sports economy is when you have a combat sports economy. When there's multiple suitors, multiple businesses, multiple different investors, multiple different kinds of communities all sort of working in concert or at least alongside one another. That's what we actually need," he added.

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (1:10:08):

Conor McGregor called out for a BKFC bout by a major star

Conor McGregor is not only a partial owner of BKFC, but he has expressed his desire to want to be a player/manager and step into the ring to engage in gloveless combat someday. McGregor has no shortage of individuals who desire a fight with him, but someone like Mike Perry certainly has the kind of cache to get that kind of matchup locked in potentially.

'King of Violence' has recently indicated a desire to have a bare-knuckle boxing bout against the 36-year-old during his interaction on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. Putting the Dublin native in his crosshairs, Perry stated:

"Conor's over there playing around. Get your a** back in the ring and let's do something, Platinum Tequila vs. Proper Twelve. Your whiskey dropped you, I'll drop you."

