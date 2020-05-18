Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Puja Tomar has Eyes set on one woman

Puja Tomar in joy after her win against Indonesia's Priscilla Hertati at ONE: ETERNAL GLORY

When Puja “The Cyclone” Tomar returned to her hometown of Budhana, India, to visit her family, it was supposed to be a routine trip.

But in a matter of just 24 hours, the country went into lockdown to ease the spread of COVID-19 and the atomweight athlete had to make do to stay ready for her next bout in ONE Championship.

“All of my training equipment is in my flat in New Delhi,” she said. “But I have been working out every day. Right now, I am concentrating on exercises like shadow boxing, jumping jacks, and high knees.”

The talented Indian competitor is clearly focused despite having no access to a gym. Her dedication is proof that Puja Tomar is ready to climb ONE’s women’s atomweight rankings.

“I am missing my training a lot right now. We have a group of two to three people who used to always train together, so I am missing that the most,” the multiple-time Indian Wushu National Champion said.

“I am just looking forward to things getting back to normal so that I can train and get ready for my next fight.”

When she does return to the Circle, Puja Tomar has one lady in mind she would love to face – Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen.

The two athletes first met at ONE: IMMORTAL TRIUMPH in September 2019 in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai match-up. Nguyen got her hand raised in a close split-decision contest. Now, Puja Tomar wants to challenge “Killer Bee” in a different sport.

“When I fought against her before, it was my first time competing in Muay Thai, and I didn’t know much about the rules. If the bout is in mixed martial arts, then I would get to showcase my BJJ skills.”

And it is her BJJ skills that Puja Tomar believes will bring about a different outcome if the two atomweight women meet for a second time.

“We both have a great striking and ground game. If the match goes on for three rounds, it would be very competitive and really enjoyable, too. Last time, my preparations were not up to the mark, but still, I was able to put up a good fight,” she said.

“If I train well, I can correct the mistakes I made in my previous match. As I said, Muay Thai was new territory for me altogether. If I get a chance [for a rematch] in mixed martial arts, I will prove that I am a good athlete.”

