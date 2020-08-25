Amir Aliakbari plans to clear out ONE Heavyweight Division starting with Brandon Vera

Iranian former gold medalist and Greco-Roman wrestling world champion, Amir Aliakbari, is ultra-motivated to resume his career in ONE Championship, after the 32-year-old recently signed with the Singapore-based promotion earlier this month.

Considered one of the most feared mixed martial artists in the world, Aliakbari’s move to the ONE Circle comes as ONE recently bolstered its heavyweight division with a plethora of new signings which include former UFC star Arjan Bhullar, grappling legends Tom DeBlass and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, among others.

Excited to wreak havoc on the ONE heavyweights, Aliakbari revealed his thought process in his decision to join the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“I had many great offers from many promotions but ONE Championship was the only promotion that saw my vision. For ONE, it wasn't just another contract but rather a bridge they were willing to build between me and my country and MMA. This was very important for me,” said Aliakbari, who is proud to represent Iran on the global stage.

“ONE Championship has many great fighters and I enjoy watching their fights. No specific names come to mind but I enjoy watching all their fights as their level of competition is very high and tactical.”

Filipino-American mixed martial arts icon Brandon “The Truth” Vera is the reigning ONE Heavyweight World Champion. The 42-year-old veteran has held the title since 2015, and has twice successfully defended the belt.

Entering the title picture behind his impressive 10-1 professional mixed martial arts record, which includes 7 knockouts, Aliakbari knows exactly who he wants in his first appearance in the ONE Circle. Despite many great potential matchups to be made, he wants Vera immediately and vows to end The Truth’s reign in spectacular fashion.

“I only want one fight and that's Brandon Vera. This is the fight to make. None of these heavyweights can last in the cage or ring with me, including Brandon,” said Aliakbari, throwing a challenge out to the king of the division.

“I ask ONE to give me Brandon and I promise to smash him brutally.”

Aliakbari has grand visions of his career moving forward. After taking the ONE Heavyweight World Championship, the 32-year-old Iranian superstar plans on sweeping the division, and then calling out the rest of the heavyweights around the world.

Advertisement

“I envision having the belt wrapped around me and defending it for many years to come. After I take the belt, I want to defend it successfully and clear out the division,” Aliakbari concluded.

“After doing so, I want to raise the ONE championship flag high and challenge other promotions' heavyweights to step up and see who the real baddest man on the planet is.”

Vera is currently penciled in to face Indian wrestling star Arjan Bhullar in his next defense of the ONE Heavyweight World Title, although that bout has yet to be finalized and confirmed.

Heavyweight is one of ONE Championship’s hottest divisions right now, and Vera is surrounded by legitimate threats to his throne. Without a doubt, Aliakbari is a tremendous addition to a pool of sharks ready to chomp at the bits.