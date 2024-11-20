A potential world title eliminator match will be witnessed on January 24 at ONE 170, as two ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders collide inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Number two-ranked contender Jo Nattawut and number four-rated challenger Bampara Kouyate will be vying for an opportunity to bypass the line toward a shot at gold.

The world's largest martial arts organization has announced this news on Instagram, and they wrote the post's caption with:

"Guaranteed FIREWORKS 🧨 Featherweight Muay Thai contenders COLLIDE when second-ranked "Smokin" Jo Nattawut battles fourth-ranked Bampara Kouyate on January 24 at ONE 170! Who comes out on top? @jonattawut and @bambi.nho"

Trending

'Smokin' Jo is looking to bounce back from his previous defeat when Superbon knocked him out in the first round of their Muay Thai scrap last Sept. 27 at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Meanwhile, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative wants to keep his momentum and make it two in a row after beating Luke Lessei in July at ONE Fight Night 23 via third-round TKO.

This showdown between the Thai and French sensation received a positive reception from fans, as users @gillybkk. @abdoughul, @limktg_7132, @teambilos, and @bryandallestelle were hyped and sent their picks through their comments:

"One of the first events of 2025 and it's an absolute banger!!!!"

"Banger ! 🔥"

"Gonna be a Banger!! Let's Goooo @jonattawut 🇹🇭🥊💨🔥"

"Let's go @bambi.nho 🔥🔥🔥"

"Can't wait, this is a show stealer"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Jo Nattawut and Bampara Kouyate join other ONE Championship stars at ONE 170

Apart from Nattawut and Kouyate, there will also be a handful of superstars who will see action in the card. Three world title fights are going to be witnessed in an epic night of martial arts action.

Headlining the event is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon. In the co-headliner, two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 welcomes the challenge of undefeated contender Nico Carrillo.

And finally, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade takes on Kwon Won Il in a rematch for his 26-pound golden belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback