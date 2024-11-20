  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "An absolute banger!" - Fans pumped up for expected barnburner between Jo Nattawut and Bampara Kouyate at ONE 170

"An absolute banger!" - Fans pumped up for expected barnburner between Jo Nattawut and Bampara Kouyate at ONE 170

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Nov 20, 2024 10:58 GMT
Jo Nattawut (left) and Bampara Kouyate (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jo Nattawut (left) and Bampara Kouyate (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

A potential world title eliminator match will be witnessed on January 24 at ONE 170, as two ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders collide inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Number two-ranked contender Jo Nattawut and number four-rated challenger Bampara Kouyate will be vying for an opportunity to bypass the line toward a shot at gold.

The world's largest martial arts organization has announced this news on Instagram, and they wrote the post's caption with:

"Guaranteed FIREWORKS 🧨 Featherweight Muay Thai contenders COLLIDE when second-ranked "Smokin" Jo Nattawut battles fourth-ranked Bampara Kouyate on January 24 at ONE 170! Who comes out on top? @jonattawut and @bambi.nho"
also-read-trending Trending

'Smokin' Jo is looking to bounce back from his previous defeat when Superbon knocked him out in the first round of their Muay Thai scrap last Sept. 27 at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Meanwhile, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative wants to keep his momentum and make it two in a row after beating Luke Lessei in July at ONE Fight Night 23 via third-round TKO.

This showdown between the Thai and French sensation received a positive reception from fans, as users @gillybkk. @abdoughul, @limktg_7132, @teambilos, and @bryandallestelle were hyped and sent their picks through their comments:

"One of the first events of 2025 and it's an absolute banger!!!!"
"Banger ! 🔥"
"Gonna be a Banger!! Let's Goooo @jonattawut 🇹🇭🥊💨🔥"
"Let's go @bambi.nho 🔥🔥🔥"
"Can't wait, this is a show stealer"
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments
Screenshot of fans' comments

Jo Nattawut and Bampara Kouyate join other ONE Championship stars at ONE 170

Apart from Nattawut and Kouyate, there will also be a handful of superstars who will see action in the card. Three world title fights are going to be witnessed in an epic night of martial arts action.

Headlining the event is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon. In the co-headliner, two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 welcomes the challenge of undefeated contender Nico Carrillo.

And finally, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade takes on Kwon Won Il in a rematch for his 26-pound golden belt.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी