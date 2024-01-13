"An absolute menace" - "Purple belt" Merab Dvalishvili's video with two mystery women has fans in splits

Amid a quest for a bantamweight title shot, Merab Dvalishvili has increased his fanbase for his social media activity.

Just hours before the first UFC event of 2024, Dvalishvili released a comedic skit on social media. In the video, the Georgian was filmed walking in an arena with two unnamed women by his side before being approached by a group of three larger men. Dvalishvili 'intimidated' them by lifting his jacket, causing the men to flee.

It was later revealed that the bantamweight was wearing his Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi and purple belt beneath his jacket, which was the reason the men left in a hurry.

Dvalishvili hilariously captioned the video by warning others to "watch out" due to his grappling rank.

Fans loved the post from 'The Machine,' who has been much more active in posting fan-friendly content on social media.

One commenter called Dvalishvili a "menace" for the video.

Other fans praised the No. 2 ranked UFC bantamweight contender for his sense of humor and content creation. Fans commented:

"You should have butt scooted towards them to establish dominance"

"These vids are more funny than 0 O'Malley's"

"Dude you make the best content lol"

"I'm scared I'm starting to kinda like Merab"

"I'm purple too ✌️😂"

Who is Merab Dvalishvili fighting next?

As one of the most anticipated fights of 2024 thus far, Merab Dvalishvili will return on Feb. 17 to face Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

Though not confirmed, the fight is assumed to be a bantamweight title eliminator for the winner of the UFC 299 main event between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. The exact card placement is currently unknown, though the fight is a candidate to be the pay-per-view co-main event.

Dvalishvili is currently on one of the longest active win streaks in the UFC, having not lost since 2018. The wrestler is coming off of a dominant, eye-opening performance against former champion Petr Yan.

Cejudo is coming off a loss to Dvalishvili's close friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.