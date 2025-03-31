“An absolute nightmare for anyone” - Liam Harrison doesn’t see anyone who can beat Nabil Anane for a long time 

Liam Harrison believes interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is simply a walking mismatch to everyone in the division.

Standing tall at 6-foot-4 with pterodactyl-like wingspan, the 20-year-old's unfair physical gifts just got even deadlier after refining his prodigious skills in just a short amount of time.

The world saw how scary Anane can be when he decimated the pound-for-pound best striker in the world, Superlek Kiatmoo9, at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang last March 23.

Given how easily he manhandled 'The Kicking Machine', Harrison believes Nabil Anane's reign of terror at the 145-pound ranks is only just beginning.

'Hitman' shared in a recent interview with Nick Atkin:

"I’m not sure anyone in that division is going to be able to beat him. He’s just going to be an absolute nightmare for anyone."

Harrison also broke down what makes the Algerian-Thai sensation a hard match-up for anyone in the world, adding:

"100% Superlek probably can, but anyone else, I just don’t see how they’ll get near him, how they’ll get past his snap on the end of his punches. And if you do get past his punches, then they’re going to walk straight on to getting kneed in the face and stuff like that. Yeah, he’s a nightmare."

Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane deserves the limelight

Liam Harrison is a big believer in hard work, and he's glad Nabil Anane is now reaping the fruits of the blood, sweat, and tears he poured behind closed doors.

While saddened that Superlek got defeated, 'Hitman' said the Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy deserves every bit of success he has now.

The British striking legend said in the same interview with Nick Atkin:

"Superlek’s my friend, obviously, he’s a former training partner and I was speaking to a few people and we are going to get together in a couple of months and do some more training together, but if anyone was going to beat him, I’m glad it was Nabil because he works hard and he deserves it, to be fair."

Watch the full interview:

