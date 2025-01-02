"An advantage for me" - Johan Ghazali says training alongside Thai legends gives him the upper hand vs. Johan Estupinan

Malaysian-American striking whizzkid Johan Ghazali expects to produce a career-defining performance when he opens his ONE Championship account in 2025.

To turn that goal into reality, the 18-year-old shifted his fight camp to Bangkok, Thailand, where he trains under the watchful eyes of Superbon, Nong-O Hama, Trainer Gae, and some of the biggest names who ply their trade under the promotional banner.

Though he decided to take a bold move by stepping out of his comfort zone to live and breathe Muay Thai at Superbon Training Camp, 'Jojo' sees this as a step in the right direction that will help him improve his chances at victory against Johan Estupinan.

Ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai joust against the undefeated Colombian, the knockout machine discussed his move to the Thai capital city during a virtual media day, saying:

"They [Superbon, Nong-O, Trainer Gae] make sure I improve every single day. Like Nong-O, he kicked the s**t out of my legs, and I told my mum, and she doesn't care. But yeah, they're there every single day with me."

Johan Ghazali further stacked praise on their immense eye for detail, adding:

"When I'm there, kicking pads, they're correcting my techniques every single day. They correct my strategy, they correct everything. So yeah, it's amazing. I feel blessed to be able to train alongside these great fighters, and it's definitely an advantage for me."

"The Battle of the Johans" take place at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Jan. 24.

Johan Ghazali vows to be at his "absolute best" in 2025

In an Instagram post at the turn of the year, Johan Ghazali recapped his 2024 and promised fans that more exciting things are in store this year.

In the caption, he wrote:

"Happy new year!!!! Another incredible year down. Alhamdullilah for everything, from finishing high school to being taken down by Khabib. 2024 best year yet and 2025 will be the next best. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting my journey throughout this year and I will continue to do my absolute best in 2025 Lets go!!!"

Check out the post below:

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, January 24.

