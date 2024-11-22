An emotional Nikita Hand struggles to hold back tears as she addresses reporters after winning sexual assault case against Conor McGregor [VIDEO]

Several outlets have published the video of Nikita Hand addressing the media after winning her sexual assault case against Conor McGregor. While McGregor left the court without talking to the press after pleading guilty, Hand didn't shy away from facing them despite breaking down amidst her speech.

Hand thanked the justice system and her attorneys for being by her side throughout the journey. She also expressed gratitude to all her supporters, with a special mention of her partner Gary and daughter Freya who had kept the hope for justice alive in her. Hand said:

"I want to thank Mr. Justice Alexander Owens, the jury, all the witnesses. I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and everyone at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit and the Rotunda Hospital for looking after me, especially my own Dr. Frank Clarke. I want to thank the R*pe Crisis Centre... I want to thank my partner Gary who has been so supportive for the last four years and has held my hand throughout this trial every day and every other day. I want to thank my mum and all my family and friends. Lastly, I want to thank my daughter Freya who I'm most grateful for. She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The pauses taken by Hand to recollect herself in between her speech showcased the mental toll that this terrible incident has taken on her.

Nikita Hand detailed how Conor McGregor committed the heinous act

A report from The Irish Mirror detailed some parts of Nikita Hand's account about how Conor McGregor went on to commit the heinous act with her in 2018. She clarified that the 36-year-old Irishman forced himself onto her despite her denial.

She mentioned that McGregor had choked her since she bit him to protect herself.

"The only thing I could move was my head. I bit him but I can’t remember where. He didn’t like it, so he flipped me around and put his arm around my neck and choked me."

Hand also detailed that she feared never being able to see her daughter again while being assaulted by McGregor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback