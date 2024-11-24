An enraged Joe Rogan blasts Joe Biden for escalating Russia-Ukraine war on his way out: "You f***ing people are about to start World War 3"

Joe Rogan went off against Joe Biden for intensifying the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the end of his presidency. Rogan underlined that Biden shouldn't have done that since Americans now expect Donald Trump, who was just elected, to put a halt to everything.

For context, Biden authorized Ukraine to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System, which goes by the acronym ATACMS, to strike targets within Russia. According to the New York Times and The Washington Post, this move was a reaction to North Korea providing about 10,000 troops to support Russia.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously pressed the US administration for permission to use missiles against Russia.

During a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke to Grammy Award-winning record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Scott Storch. During the episode, Rogan criticized Biden's actions for adding fuel to the already-existing animosity between Russia and Ukraine, when The United States is going through a government change.

The UFC commentator said:

''Right now, they are launching missles into Russia. How are you allowed to do that when you're on the way out? The people don't want you to be there anymore. There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III. Maybe that would be a good thing that we would like to avoid from a dying former president. The whole thing is nuts.''

He added:

''Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F**k you, man. F**k you people. You f***ing people are about to start World War III...We voted Trump in and his idea to stop all this... hopefully he can do that.''

Joe Rogan reveals why he is a fan of Donald Trump

Joe Rogan recently revealed what led him to endorse Donald Trump despite having previously held opposing views. In an episode of his podcast, the UFC commentator spoke to Evan Hafer and praised Trump's raw nature.

Rogan acknowledged that Trump was frequently convincing but also valued his honest opinions.

''He's [Trump] definitely very persuasive... He's great at making friends and making relationships... and if you're his enemy, you don't wanna get on his bad side... But that's him...the guy's right there. You can talk to him about everything and anything and he's right there...I had a much more negative opinion of him back in the day... As time went on I was like, 'Oh you need a guy that is completely crazy to expose how corrupt the whole system is..."

