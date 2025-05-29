“An exciting time to be a combat sports fan” - Lito Adiwang has high hopes for Filipina Muay Thai star Islay Erika Bomogao

Team Lakay stood at the helm of Philippine MMA for the longest time. But with gym splits and big-name exits, the spotlight has started to shift. New faces are stepping up. And for Lito Adiwang, that’s not a bad thing. It’s proof that Filipino combat sports is still moving forward.

One of the names he’s most excited about is Islay Erika Bomogao, a rising Muay Thai talent who’s making waves with her speed, poise, and precision on the global stage:

"Then you have Islay (Erika Bomogao) over at Muay Thai dazzling, then it’s really an exciting time to be a combat sports fan in the country," Adiwang told ONE Championship.

“New talents are rising” - Lito Adiwang says the future of Philippine MMA is in good hands

Lito Adiwang understands the growing pains of a transitionary period. He’s lived through the Team Lakay golden era and now trains with a new camp abroad. And now, looking back at his roots, he's optimistic about the next generation coming through.

"After everything that happened, the losses, the drama, the departures and what not, we’re still producing great fighters," Adiwang said. "New talents are rising, getting to show their skills. Marwin Quirante is one example, my former teammates in Team Lakay in Carlos Alvarez and Carlo Bumina-ang, they are showing that the future of Philippine MMA is secure."

Few represent that future better than Carlo “The Bull” Bumina-ang. The national team veteran and SEA Games medalist has already proven himself in multiple combat sports. In 2023, he ran through five opponents in ONE Friday Fights, four by finish, and earned himself a six-figure deal by mid-2024.

All said, Lito Adiwang is assured that the Philippine MMA scene may be changing, but the rise of Filipino warriors is far from over.

