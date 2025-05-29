  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “An exciting time to be a combat sports fan” - Lito Adiwang has high hopes for Filipina Muay Thai star Islay Erika Bomogao

“An exciting time to be a combat sports fan” - Lito Adiwang has high hopes for Filipina Muay Thai star Islay Erika Bomogao

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 29, 2025 15:49 GMT
Lito Adiwang (left) and Islay Erika Bomogao (right)
Lito Adiwang (left) and Islay Erika Bomogao (right)

Team Lakay stood at the helm of Philippine MMA for the longest time. But with gym splits and big-name exits, the spotlight has started to shift. New faces are stepping up. And for Lito Adiwang, that’s not a bad thing. It’s proof that Filipino combat sports is still moving forward.

Ad

One of the names he’s most excited about is Islay Erika Bomogao, a rising Muay Thai talent who’s making waves with her speed, poise, and precision on the global stage:

"Then you have Islay (Erika Bomogao) over at Muay Thai dazzling, then it’s really an exciting time to be a combat sports fan in the country," Adiwang told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“New talents are rising” - Lito Adiwang says the future of Philippine MMA is in good hands

Lito Adiwang understands the growing pains of a transitionary period. He’s lived through the Team Lakay golden era and now trains with a new camp abroad. And now, looking back at his roots, he's optimistic about the next generation coming through.

Ad
"After everything that happened, the losses, the drama, the departures and what not, we’re still producing great fighters," Adiwang said. "New talents are rising, getting to show their skills. Marwin Quirante is one example, my former teammates in Team Lakay in Carlos Alvarez and Carlo Bumina-ang, they are showing that the future of Philippine MMA is secure."
Ad

Few represent that future better than Carlo “The Bull” Bumina-ang. The national team veteran and SEA Games medalist has already proven himself in multiple combat sports. In 2023, he ran through five opponents in ONE Friday Fights, four by finish, and earned himself a six-figure deal by mid-2024.

All said, Lito Adiwang is assured that the Philippine MMA scene may be changing, but the rise of Filipino warriors is far from over.

Follow ONE Championship on social media for the latest news and updates.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications