Tristan Tate continues to deal with ongoing legal issues while conveying his problems on social media.

With both Tristan and Andrew Tate dealing with long-term legal matters, which have led to the seizure of their assets, the brothers have shared their frustration with fans on X. Most recently, Tristan shared an old anecdote from five years in the past involving a female friend that is currently being used against him in court.

According to Tate in his recent tweet, an "old friend" of his, who was 17 years old at the time, attended a party at a bar with him. Upon finding out, her father notified the police to get her back home. Tate claims the story is being used against him as alleged "attempted trafficking of a minor," but the aforementioned friend would publicly defend his actions.

As fans questioned Tate's story, the former kickboxer repeatedly claimed that he did not know her prior to the party, which took place in a hotel lobby bar and not at his residence. Tate claimed that the girl was an added guest to one of his invited friends.

Further on in his tweet, Tate stated that the case from DIICOT is just "an excuse for new charges" as he is "still good friends with her."

Despite claiming that the friend involved would go public to back up his story and defend him in the case, he made a point not to name her in his post.

Is Tristan Tate currently in jail? Update on the ongoing legal case involving the Tate brothers

As social media fans have noticed, controversial influencers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are under pressure from the Romanian government in an ongoing legal case.

Though neither brother is currently under arrest, their case remains active, and the influencers' assets have reportedly been seized.

