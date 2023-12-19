An inside look into Colby Covington's post-fight scuffle with Leon Edwards' team after vile dead father comment

Leon Edwards' head coach, Dave Lovell, recently opened up about confronting Colby Covington immediately after the UFC 296 headliner. 'Chaos' faced Edwards in a welterweight title fight last weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but came up short in his third attempt to win the championship.

Covington is widely known for being among the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and rarely hesitates when it comes to weaponizing his trash talk to get under his opponent's skin. In the build-up to the Edwards-Covington fight, the American notably went overboard with his trash-talking and insulted the Englishman's deceased father during a pre-fight press conference.

Given that Edwards has always expressed his love and appreciation for his late father, it's no surprise that the Englishman was noticeably fired up by Covington's unsavory statements. While many were worried about 'Rocky' fumbling the title due to getting overemotional, the 170-pound king dominated 'Chaos' over five rounds and got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

After the fight, Dave Lovell could be seen shouting at Colby Covington and giving the wrestling savant a piece of his mind. In a recent interview with Sun Sport, the veteran coach revealed what he said to Covington and stated:

"I was still upset about what he said to Leon. I just wanted to make that point to him... Talking about people's dead parents and all that [is wrong]... I just wanted to let Colby know that we don't want to know you after that. You've crossed a line that you can never come back from with us."

UFC 296: Colby Covington believes he lost the Leon Edwards fight due to anti-Donald Trump bias

Colby Covington disagreed with the judges' decision to give Leon Edwards the win after their title bout at UFC 296. The 35-year-old American thought he had won the fight and claimed that his association with Donald Trump cost him the decision.

It's no secret that 'Chaos' shares a close bond with the former POTUS and rarely wastes an opportunity to praise him in public. The wrestling savant has also helped Trump's pre-election campaign efforts and regularly attends his political rallies or events.

In a post-fight presser, Colby Covington claimed that the judges were against him due to his relationship with Donald Trump and said:

"I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges never favor me, they hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so it is what it is. Life goes on."

