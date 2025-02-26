Anatoly Malykhin brushes off possible matchup with undefeated Shamil Erdogan - “My focus is on the heavyweight division”

Anatoly Malykhin isn't buying into the hype. Fans might be buzzing about a potential showdown with the undefeated Turkish standout Shamil Erdogan, but the Russian powerhouse has his sights set on one thing - getting his heavyweight belt back.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said:

"Right now, my focus is on the heavyweight division. My main goal is getting my rematch with my friend, Oumar Kane."

Malykhin's ONE 169 stint with 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane ended in a razor-thin split decision that cost him his three-division world champion status. After losing his heavyweight belt to Kane, Malykhin has been lying in wait for his opportunity to hit back. No distractions or side quests, just a straight path to revenge.

The first cut is the deepest, as they say. Kane was his first loss, and it stung. It was a five-round war, but the split decision outcome didn't sit right with him. Now, Malykhin is looking to make things right.

Anatoly Malykhin prefers rematch with 'Reug Reug' before fighting Shamil Erdogan

With his focus on getting his heavyweight belt back from former opponent Oumar Kane, Anatoly Malykhin has no time to spare for anyone else. Kane took what's his in a close match, and Malykhin won't be satisfied until he gets it back.

As for Shamil Erdogan... The hype doesn't faze Malykhin. Sure, Erdogan is undefeated and making waves, especially with his brutal knockout win over 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang at ONE 171, but he doesn't have what the dual-sport king has.

He wants the belt back, and until that rematch with 'Reug Reug' Kane is locked in, everything else is just background noise. Once he has settled the score, only then will Malykhin think about what's next.

"Right now, the only fight that matters in this division is my rematch with Kane. Everything else comes after that."

