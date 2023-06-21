Anatoly Malykhin expresses his gratitude to Chatri Sityodtong: “He always finds time for us”

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin wouldn’t have been able to reach unfathomable heights if not for the trust of Chatri Sityodtong.

The Chairman and CEO certainly has an eye for great talent and saw the potential for the then-relatively unknown Russian fighter, who first joined the Sinagpore-based promotion in 2021.

Less than three years later, Malykhin is now one of MMA's most globally renowned superstars, winning the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world titles in the process.

Ahead of his first appearance of 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, the Russian explained to ONE Championship just how grateful he is to Sityodtong for believing in him and what he can become:

“How my life has changed with ONE Championship and Mr. Chatri? Well, words cannot describe it. I am immensely grateful to Mr. Chatri for how he treats us, for his big heart, his warmth, and the fact that he always finds time for us. I know how busy he is.”

Unbeaten in eight career bouts prior to joining the ONE banner, Malykhin proved his massive hype is real by maintaining the same level of excellence against elite competition.

‘Sladkiy’ laid waste to his next four opponents inside the circle and kept his insane 100 percent finishing rate intact.

Sityodtong, who rewards fighters who go above and beyond with spectacular showings, has already handed Malykhin a pair of $100,000 performance bonuses when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko and Reinier de Ridder.

Malykhin will look to move to 5-0 in ONE when he meets his heated rival and reigning ONE heavyweight world title Arjan Bhullar this coming Friday.

Only one will leave Lumpinee Stadium as the undisputed king of the heavyweight division.

