Anatoly Malykhin and family feel the unity in ONE Championship: “We feel the love”

Athletes have often spoken about the way ONE Championship treats its fighters with the ultimate care possible, and Anatoly Malykhin can attest to that.

Malykhin is currently one of the promotion’s top stars and he and his family have been nothing but exceptional ambassadors for the martial arts organization.

Anita, Malykhin’s wife, said she and her husband always feel a familial warmth whenever they come to ONE Championship shows.

In an interview with the promotion, Anita said:

“It's not just a team for us. It's a big family. Every moment spent together, Anatoly and I make an effort to attend every event because we feel the unity with the team. We feel the support, we feel the love.”

The Malykhins are now based in Phuket and they make it a point to attend as many ONE Championship shows in Thailand, with the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion usually making that 12-hour drive to Bangkok.

Though they’ve attended a handful of shows this year as spectators, Malykhin will now be the one stepping between the ropes inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Malykhin will finally face arch-rival Arjan Bhullar, the ONE heavyweight world champion, in a world title unification match for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title. Their colossal meeting is set for ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday.

The pair of heavy-handed monsters were supposed to meet as early as 2022 but injuries and other outside factors have postponed repeatedly postponed their inevitable meeting.

Nevertheless, Bhullar and Malykhin are going to square up just a few days from now and Bangkok will bear witness to the coronation of the baddest man in ONE Championship.

