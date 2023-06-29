Anatoly Malykhin on his finish of Arjan Bhullar: “I cooked the chicken”

After annihilating Arjan Bhullar, two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin took a dig at his rival one more time, just for old times’ sake.

‘Sladkiy’ unified the heavyweight belts at ONE Friday Fights 22 last week, dominating the former heavyweight king from start to finish before mercilessly pounding him on the ground in round three for the TKO victory.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion following his 13th career win and fifth straight under the ONE banner, Malykhin left this teasing remark about Bhullar:

“Then when he was exhausted, I just hammered him. I cooked the chicken in the oven. Roasted it.”

The Russian wasn't at all shy in insulting Bhullar in the buildup to their long-overdue matchup. Malykhin, for one, openly accused the Indian-Canadian fighter of purposely ducking him over the years, going as far as labeling him a “chicken.”

The 35-year-old even mockingly wore commemorative shirts of Bhullar’s supposed cowardice, which depicted ‘Singh’s head on a chicken’s body.

Needless to say, Malykhin backed up all the talk with his sensational performance against a formidable opponent. Bhullar was treated like a punching bag for the better part of their match, as he ate powerful haymakers to the head and body.

Malykhin even shut down the former Commonwealth Games gold medalist’s feared wrestling game by putting him on the defensive and not giving him room to shoot for a takedown.

Once the fight did hit the mats, it was ‘Sladkiy’, who remained in control and handed Bhullar his first taste of defeat in ONE Championship.

