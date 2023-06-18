Anatoly Malykhin game to unify heavyweight gold with a performance bonus-worthy display

ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is ready for the biggest fight in his professional career thus far.

The undefeated Russian mauler is 12-0 in his career, with a whopping 100 percent finishing rate, and can end foes by submission or knockout. It comes as no surprise that every time Malykhin is in the cage, fans expect an explosive, bonus-worthy performance.

In fact, Malykhin fully plans on obliterating his next opponent when they step into the ONE Championship ring.

Anatoly Malykhin will face reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar in a highly anticipated world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 23, on Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Malykhin couldn’t contain his excitement and said he is ready to return to action for the biggest fight of his life.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“Yes, it’s history time in two weeks. In two weeks, it's history time. Bell time. Bonus time.”

Check out the interview below:

The winner of this contest will possess not only the coveted ONE heavyweight world title but also bragging rights as one of the best heavyweight mixed martial artists in the world.

It’s a clash of two heavyweight juggernauts as the hard-hitting Malykhin takes on Indian wrestling star Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

