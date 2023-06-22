Anatoly Malykhin motivated to guide fighters who will train at his newly opened ‘Dobrynya’ gym

Reigning ONE interim heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin wants to pay it forward to the next generation of Russian martial artists.

‘Sladkiy’ already has a plan in motion, as he recently opened his own training facility to the public.

Located in the heart of Phuket, the Dobrynya gym now houses the two-sport ONE world champion, who will look to unify the heavyweight belts at ONE Friday Fights 22. Malykhin will be facing his heated rival and reigning ONE heavyweight kingpin Arjan Bhullar at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In preparation for ‘Singh’, Malykhin spent the entirety of his training camp in his new dream training facility, where he further sharpened his world-class skills. Speaking to ONE Championship, the 35-year-old heavy-hitter said his doors are open for aspiring fighters, especially to his compatriots from Russia.

Apart from preparing them to become the best fighters they can be, Malykhin also promised to guide them every step of the way:

“We will help them, create good training conditions, and strive to promote the guys so that they continue to compete in the best promotions.”

In the same interview, Malykhin also shared that his new gym has already garnered a ton of interest from fighters back home who wish to follow in his footsteps.

If they decide to make the trip to Thailand, they’ll definitely be in good hands with Malykhin and his entire team.

The undefeated heavyweight has exuded greatness since joining ONE Championship in 2021, knocking out all four of his opponents in brutal fashion while collecting two massive gold straps along the way.

In the meantime, Malykhin wants to handle business with Bhullar first, before guiding other promising prospects at Dobrynya.

