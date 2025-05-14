Anatoly Malykhin on the mystique surrounding UFC talent: “They’re just regular fighters”

Anatoly Malykhin doesn't agree with the notion that the absolute best fighters are all in the UFC.

Ad

Over the years, ONE Championship has featured more world champions than any other promotion on the planet, including the UFC. That includes Malykhin, who made history last year by becoming the first-ever simultaneous three-division world titleholder in MMA history.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with RDX Sports, 'Sladkiy' acknowledged that while the UFC has great fighters, there are other organizations, like ONE Championship, with their own crop of world talent that could give anyone in the UFC a run for their money.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I’ve been saying this for a long time—the best fighters aren’t only in the UFC. Sure, they have great talent, but so do other promotions. The UFC was just the first major promotion to hit the market, and it got the most hype—that’s why people assume it has all the best guys.

Ad

"But I’ve trained with many UFC fighters, and honestly, they’re just regular fighters, regular people. You can beat them, and they can beat you. Every league has exceptional athletes. The elite is everywhere.”

Anatoly Malykhin hoping to run it back with 'Reug Reug' in 2025

Anatoly Malykhin is longer a three-division champion, surrendering his ONE heavyweight MMA world title to Senegalese sensation Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane. But, he's still one of the most dangerous athletes in all of mixed martial arts, regardless of division.

Ad

Today, Malykhin still sits as the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion, but if the Russian juggernaut gets his wish, he'll have a chance to reclaim the crown he lost at ONE 169.

"Absolutely. I hope it happens soon," Malykhin told the promotion when asked about a rematch with Kane.

Until then, Malykhin is keeping busy by traveling with his family and bulking up at the gym.

Ad

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.