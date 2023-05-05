Anatoly Malykhin picks the winner of Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes trilogy

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is backing Demetrious Johnson to leave the ‘Mile High City’ with his ONE flyweight world title intact.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will return for what could very well be the final fight of his illustrious combat sports career this Friday night as ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Emanating live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, the event will be headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy bout between reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Taking in all the action of ONE Fight Night 10 will be Anatoly Malykhin. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Russian juggernaut shared his prediction for the main event title fight:

“I’ll put my money on Johnson, of course. Moraes is a good guy, he is very talented. But what has always set ‘Mighty Mouse’ apart is his very high fighting IQ. He doesn’t repeat his mistakes, he learns lessons from his fights. I believe that in their third fight, just like a good chess player, he will outplay Moraes like he did in their rematch.”

Demetrious Johnson has little left to prove after nearly two decades of dominance in mixed martial arts. If he really is considering making Friday night’s headliner his swan song, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will be as determined as ever to go out as a world champion.

Things are a little different for Adriano Moraes. With no sights set on retirement just yet, the flyweight icon knows that ONE Fight Night 10 could be his last opportunity to become a ONE world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

