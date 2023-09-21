Anatoly Malykhin predicts epic Rodtang vs. Superlek fight: “They are unbreakable warriors”

Everybody and their grandma will be tuning in to ONE Championship this Friday night to catch two of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time go head-to-head in a battle for bragging rights.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22nd, Asia primetime.

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, in particular, will be watching this fight all the way from his home in Russia.

The two-division king shared his thoughts on the matchup in a recent interview with ONE Championship. ‘Sladkiy’ said:

“This will be, in my opinion, the Muay Thai fight of the century for the entire world. I’ll just say that I’ve never looked forward to a stand-up fight so much. These are two super fighters, two men who are always on the hunt for a knockout, and they possess outstanding skills – a variety of punches, amazing knees, and elbows. Both of them can pack a punch. They are unbreakable warriors. If you don’t turn on the TV for this fight, you will miss a lot.”

Malykhin is super excited to see this epic clash finally unfold in the ring. But he has no idea who will win.

The Russian star added:

“I’m not going to predict what this fight is going to be like. I’m just going to cheer and enjoy a hell of a fight. I like both fighters. They are grateful, have spirit, and always show spectacular fights. So, I’ll just watch this fight without favoring either of them.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.