Anatoly Malykhin ready for next world title defense: “I never turn down a challenge”

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin remains unfazed after two possible heavyweight contenders emerged from the shadows.

Owner of two massive golden belts made of 26 pounds of solid gold, the Russian juggernaut understands there’s a huge target on his back. Hulking giants Amir Aliakbari and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane have both called out Malykhin following massive victories in their respective matches.

‘Sladkiy’, who unified the heavyweight belts by blasting Arjan Bhullar this past June, says he’s ready to defend what’s his regardless of whomever the promotion puts in front of him.

Malykhin told ONE Championship in an interview:

“The organization knows that I never turn down a challenge, I never turn down a fight. I'm ready to fight anyone who wants to claim my belt.”

Undefeated in 13 bouts with a staggering 100 percent finishing rate, Malykhin is indeed an unstoppable force of nature.

Despite the heights he’s reached so far, the 35-year-old is not resting on his laurels and acknowledges that there are plenty of challenges ahead.

Aliakbari, for one, menacingly called him out at ONE Fight Night 12 last month. The pair of behemoths nearly came to blows ringside at Lumpinee Stadium, setting up the stage for a fiery encounter once their paths intertwine anew.

However, it’s worth noting that Malykhin already knocked out the Iranian before in a brutal fashion. If a rematch is not on the cards, ‘Reug Reug’ is another intriguing challenger for the Russian destroyer.

The Senegalese wrestler had his coming-out party at ONE Fight Night 13 last weekend, when he took away Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s undefeated record in a dominant performance.

The replay of Aliakbari and ‘Reug Reug’s latest wins are available for replay free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.