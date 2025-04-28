Anatoly Malykhin reveals his dream destination in Thailand that ‘has really stood out’ for him and his family

Anatoly Malykhin has fallen in love with Thailand. The reigning two-division ONE world champion has made the most of his time away from the Circle in 2025, spending time with his family and soaking in the breathtaking sights in The Land of Smiles.
Specifically, Chiang Mai—the second largest city in Thailand. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said:
"I really like northern Thailand—Chiang Mai. The nature there, the rivers, the wild jungles, the nature that is so raw, especially when you head up into the mountains. I love nature, and lately, Chiang Mai has really stood out to me."
Founded in the 13th century, Chiang Mai is home to more than 1.2 million people, more than 66 percent of the total population of the Chiang Mai province. It is home to several parks and lush green spaces that makes it a destination for nature lovers the world over.
Anatoly Malykhin is sweating it out in the gym
Suffering the first setback of his MMA career at ONE 169: Qatar, Anatoly Malykhin is hellbent on reclaiming the ONE heavyweight MMA world title after surrendering the belt to Senegalese sensation Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane via a closely contested split decision.
Though 'Sladkiy' has not yet booked a return date or opponent, he's been bulking up, readying himself for a return to the win column on martial arts' biggest global stage. He added:
"I’ve bulked up. I used to be 100 kilos. Now I’m 117. I’ve been lifting a lot."
