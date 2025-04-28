  • home icon
  Anatoly Malykhin reveals his dream destination in Thailand that 'has really stood out' for him and his family

Anatoly Malykhin reveals his dream destination in Thailand that ‘has really stood out’ for him and his family

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 28, 2025 00:10 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
A still of Anatoly Malykhin with family. [Image provided by ONE Championship]

Anatoly Malykhin has fallen in love with Thailand. The reigning two-division ONE world champion has made the most of his time away from the Circle in 2025, spending time with his family and soaking in the breathtaking sights in The Land of Smiles.

Specifically, Chiang Mai—the second largest city in Thailand. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said:

"I really like northern Thailand—Chiang Mai. The nature there, the rivers, the wild jungles, the nature that is so raw, especially when you head up into the mountains. I love nature, and lately, Chiang Mai has really stood out to me."
Founded in the 13th century, Chiang Mai is home to more than 1.2 million people, more than 66 percent of the total population of the Chiang Mai province. It is home to several parks and lush green spaces that makes it a destination for nature lovers the world over.

Anatoly Malykhin is sweating it out in the gym

Suffering the first setback of his MMA career at ONE 169: Qatar, Anatoly Malykhin is hellbent on reclaiming the ONE heavyweight MMA world title after surrendering the belt to Senegalese sensation Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane via a closely contested split decision.

Though 'Sladkiy' has not yet booked a return date or opponent, he's been bulking up, readying himself for a return to the win column on martial arts' biggest global stage. He added:

"I’ve bulked up. I used to be 100 kilos. Now I’m 117. I’ve been lifting a lot."

Are you excited to see Malykhin back inside the Circle in 2025?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

