Anatoly Malykhin reveals potential opponents when he returns to heavyweight: “I see two options”

Newly minted three-sport MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has named two potential opponents he targets for his return to the heavyweight division to defend his 26-pound golden strap.

With virtually no clear next opposition for him, Malykhin identified two top contenders he could take on when he comes back to his natural weight division.

The Russian superstar revealed this during his recent interview with ONE Championship.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

“At the moment, I see two options. It’s “Reug Reug” [Oumar Kane] or [Amir] Aliakbari. I don’t know which one.”

Both Oumar Kane and Amir Aliakbari are riding their respective win streaks, with the former having a three-fight streak and the latter with four straight successive victories.

These strings of wins have made them a worthy opponent for the Russian knockout artist.

Malykhin is coming off his historic third-round TKO finish of Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title and become the first and only athlete in ONE Championship history to become a three-sport world champion.

Although he was greeted with much more resistance by ‘The Dutch Knight', who lasted for two more rounds compared to their first meeting, the Golden Team star reasserted his mastery over de Ridder to successfully snatch his two world titles in a span of 15 months.

Anatoly Malykhin gives big praise to de Ridder after their grueling battle

Following their exhausting world title rematch, Malykhin has praised de Ridder for being a legend because of what he’s done for the sport, where he once held a perfect 16-0 record and two world titles simultaneously.

Additionally, Malykhin was impressed by the improvements in de Ridder’s striking because he was even caught with a powerful punch at one of the junctures of the match and was stunned momentarily.

