Anatoly Malykhin says he watches his KO win over Reinier de Ridder “one to two times” each day heading into Qatar

ONE Championship is going full steam ahead with their preparations with ONE 166 as it is set to take place on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, featuring several world championship bouts.

Among those bouts, fans all over the world will get to witness a main event of epic proportions as reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin challenges Reinier de Ridder for his ONE middleweight MMA world championship at ONE 166.

‘Sladkiy’ has been putting in time in the lab to polish his striking further as he guns for combat sports immortality by becoming the first-ever three-division ONE MMA world champion.

The last time that Malykhin and ‘The Dutch Knight’ met, fans believed that Malykhin would have a tough time with de Ridder as he used his reach to open up his opponents to his high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to secure the finish.

However, Malykhin proved them all wrong and instead produced an all-time performance that to this day, the Russian star has been putting on repeat as he prepares for the rematch, which he revealed on ONE Championship’s Instagram page:

“I watch my fight against Reinier de Ridder one to two times every day.

Anatoly Malykhin opens up on making middleweight limit

Malykhin has been a lifetime heavyweight competitor and his upcoming matchup with de Ridder will be his first foray in the middleweight division, with many wondering how he could possibly make the 205-pound limit.

His plan is simple and yet perfectly encapsulates his charming personality: staying away from the fridge.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.