Anatoly Malykhin shares update on his leg after hard-fought win over Arjan Bhullar

Double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is doing fine after plodding through an injured leg in his recent outing.

The Russian juggernaut, the former ONE interim heavyweight world champion, became the undisputed king of the division by topping erstwhile title holder Arjan Bhullar in their long-awaited unification bout last week in Bangkok.

Anatoly Malykhin sent ‘Singh’ Bhullar to a third-round technical knockout (punches) defeat at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ‘Sladkiy’ said that heading into the contest he already felt a pinched nerve in his leg and reaggravated it during the match.

But the 35-year-old fighter, who is also the reigning ONE light heavyweight world champion, was still dominant despite favoring an injured leg. He steadily tore down Arjan Bhullar with powerful strikes throughout.

The end came down the mat, when Anatoly Malykhin rained ferocious punches on his downed opponent, who could not find a way to escape, prompting the referee to wave off the contest at the 2:42 mark of the third round.

Anatoly Malykhin skipped the post-fight interview as he went straight to the hospital to have his leg checked. On Instagram, however, he shared that results came out good and that he is ready to take on the next challenge. He said:

“MRI's okay. Let's get ready to rumble. Thank you, each of you, hugs to everyone! Go for it until the end.”

Malykhin is now eyeing a third world title, training his sights on Dutch champion Reinier de Ridder and his middleweight title belt. ‘Sladkiy’ defeated ‘The Dutch Knight’ back in December to seize the ONE light heavyweight world title.

