We’re living in this world where you can’t just be a fighter – Anatoly Malykhin speaks on the power of social media in his fighting career

Undefeated heavyweight Anatoly Malykhin is unmistakably one of the toughest fighters in the world, racking up 10 stoppages in 13 career victories.

The hulking Russian may be fearsome when he competes, but Anatoly Malykhin is not afraid to show his silly side on his social media pages.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin has revealed that this is a conscious effort on his part.

“We’re living in this world where, in my opinion, you can’t just be a fighter. You have to be able to joke around, be able to speak well, you have to be multidimensional.”

The ONE heavyweight title contender further added that fighting is one thing, but getting people to see the fights is another, essential part of having a successful career.

“You shouldn’t just fight well and expect people to just watch, you have to get the audience interested, and social media is where you can, open up for example, and where lot’s of people, even if they are unrelated to the fight world, could just see that you’re a funny and silly guy, and then check further to find out you’re also a fighter. This way they become your fans, and fans of ONE Championship.”

Anatoly Malykhin knows how to have fun, but admits that the content he produces doesn’t just fall on his lap.

“Social media is a lot of work. It’s not as easy as many people think. It’s not just taking a video. You have to come up with the idea, get my love to take it for me [laughs], this is all a lot of work. So I believe that you have to work just as hard in the gym, as putting in work inside your head and coming up with video ideas to get people interested, and to win the hearts of the public over. It’s hard work and both social media and your fight career together is what gives great results.”

Anatoly Malykhin to headline ONE: Only the Brave on January 28

Anatoly Malykhin is hoping that he has resonated with enough audiences to cheer for him. The Russian competes in his first headlining event against fellow undefeated fighter Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Only the Brave.

With ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar declining multiple offers to defend his world title, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that an interim heavyweight world championship will be created to raise the stakes for this clash of titans.

By the end of the event, only one fighter between Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko will still have an unblemished record.

Find out who will reign supreme in this battle of behemoths on January 28th.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim