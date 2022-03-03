 "I will tear your head off" - Anatoly Malykhin wants to knock some sense into Reinier de Ridder

Anatoly Malykhin has responded to Reinier de Ridder’s claim that he could take him and ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar out on the same night.

ONE uploaded a video of de Ridder’s message following his victory over Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle last Friday, February 25. The post also featured ‘Sladkiy’s’ response to the middleweight and light heavyweight king.

“Anytime. I will tear your head off,” Anatoly Malykhin said to de Ridder.

'Sladkiy' isn't one to mince his words. The Russian slugger always backs up his talk with convincing performances inside the Circle.

Before his ONE sophomore outing against Amir Aliakbari, the heavyweight star promised that he'd close out the contest inside the opening five minutes. It only took him 2:57 to drop the wrestling star.

Then, ahead of his interim title fight against Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood, the 34-year-old promised to maintain his perfect streak and 100 percent finishing rate. Again, the interim champ made good on his words, showing no mercy to his foe before putting him to sleep with a looping right hand.

No man has come close to testing the Russian colossus in any aspect of his game. However, if de Ridder thinks that he could be that athlete to give 'Sladkiy' a run for his money, the interim heavyweight world champion is more than ready to tango with 'The Dutch Knight'.

Anatoly Malykhin-Reinier de Ridder must happen this year

Both stars are undefeated, and a contest between the two would undoubtedly set the Circle on fire. 'Sladkiy' and de Ridder’s main motive is to finish off every opponent that ONE lines up for them.

If this match does take place in the future, one athlete will leave the Circle with their first career loss.

However, things are going to be easier said than done for either star. The Russian has not shown any signs of weakness in the Circle, and it is a similar case with the Dutch star.

For now, the most likely scenario will be for Anatoly Malykhin to unify his title in a fight against Arjan Bhullar. Reinier de Ridder, on his part, waits for a date in the heavyweight division or his first title defense at light heavyweight.

