Anatoly Malykhin had zero doubts he was going to beat Arjan Bhullar

Russian steamroller Anatoly Malykhin was confident of beating Indian-Canadian fighter Arjan Bhullar in their long-awaited unification bout last week and delivered accordingly.

‘Sladkiy’ became the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion after defeating erstwhile division king ‘Singh’ Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok.

Anatoly Malykhin shed the term “interim” from his heavyweight world title by sending Arjan Bhullar to a technical knockout (punches) defeat in the third round of their marquee showdown at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship after his latest conquest, the 35-year-old fighter said entering the unification bout he had zero doubts that he would emerge on top, saying:

“I knew I was going to win, and I set out to give my best in every round, to put on a spectacular fight.”

Making his latest triumph all the more impressive, Anatoly Malykhin did it despite favoring an injured leg. Heading into the match, he said he already felt a pinched nerve on his leg, which he aggravated during the match.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, ‘Sladkiy’ showcased his vaunted powerful striking, steadily tearing down Arjan Bhullar.

The contest ended on the mat with Anatoly Malykhin on top of his opponent raining down ferocious punches. With the former champion unable to effectively protect himself from the onslaught, the referee was forced to wave off the contest at the 2:42 mark of the third round.

With the victory, Malykhin officially became a double ONE world champion as he also holds the light heavyweight world title. It also extended his undefeated professional mixed martial arts record to 13-0, the last five coming under ONE Championship.

The impressive victory earned him as well a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

A replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

Poll : 0 votes