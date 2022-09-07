Anderson Silva boxing record: Who has the former UFC champion beaten and when did 'The Spider' make his debut?

It was recently announced that Anderson Silva will take on YouTuber Jake Paul next month under boxing rules.

The Brazilian MMA legend is a former UFC middleweight champion. He stepped away from the sport in 2021 after losing against Uriah Hall in his final UFC outing. 'The Spider' has since used his skills in the boxing ring, facing the likes of Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in 2021.

However, boxing isn't a new sport for the former UFC fighter, with the Brazilian making his professional debut back in 1998. Anderson Silva lost against Osmar Luiz Teixeira and didn't return to the sport until 2005.

The former UFC middleweight champion managed to beat Julio Cesar De Jesus via knockout during the 2005 bout.

Silva has a professional boxing record of three wins and just one loss, with the former UFC champion losing on his debut many years ago.

The 47-year-old will take on Jake Paul next month, with the YouTuber amassing a professional boxing record of five wins and zero losses.

Paul has never fought a professional boxer, facing Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice. The 25-year-old has also fought former basketballer Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. The bout between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will take place on Showtime PPV on October 29 in Pheonix, Arizona.

When did Anderson Silva last win in the UFC?

Anderson Silva is rated as one of the greatest strikers in UFC history. However, the Brazilian ended his MMA career after losing three bouts in a row against tough opposition in the organization.

Silva lost back-to-back fights against Uriah Hall, Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya, failing to win since 2017 when facing Derek Brunson at UFC 208.

'The Spider' only won one bout between 2013-2020 while competing in the UFC. He got a no-contest result against Nick Diaz and lost to the likes of Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier before beating Brunson.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Anderson Silva confirms retirement at UFC on ESPN+ 39: 'For sure, this is the last fight' mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2020/10/ufc-ne… Anderson Silva confirms retirement at UFC on ESPN+ 39: 'For sure, this is the last fight' mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2020/10/ufc-ne…

Since his retirement from MMA, Silva has fallen back in love with boxing. He is now scheduled to face Jake Paul in an eight-round professional boxing match after beating Tito Ortiz in his latest professional outing.

The 47-year-old's most recent combat experience came in an exhibition boxing bout against Bruno Azeredo in May. It ended in a draw alongside the main-event featuring Floyd Mayweather.

Edited by Aditya Singh