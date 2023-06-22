Anderson Silva gives intriguing update on a second professional collaboration with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul went toe-to-toe in the squared circle in October 2022. The then-undefeated Paul won the bout via unanimous decision. The fight sold around 300,000 pay-per-views and had a catch to it besides the monetary stakes.

'Spider' had given his word that if 'The Problem Child' won, the former UFC middleweight champion would help him establish an association to assist MMA fighters to have better pay and healthcare. Anderson Silva recently said on MMA Fighting's Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca that he has been working on the initiative with his former opponent.

MMA Fighting, citing the podcast on their website, quoted the 'Spider' as saying:

“It’s moving, it’s all in motion... Jake is a very correct person, so it’s happening. To make sure it’s done the correct way and it’s enduring, it stays for future generations, it has to be well-planned and structured, and we’re working on it.”

In January 2022, 'The Problem Child' challenged UFC president Dana White through a tweet to increase the minimum amount being paid to UFC fighters from $12,000 to $50,000, which resulted in an unfriendly exchange between the two.

Jake Paul kicked off 2023 by digging up the tweet and again reaffirming his commitment to the "mission" he started regarding the paychecks and wellbeing of fighters.

Check out Paul's tweets below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I’ve used my platform to consistently amplify this message. Now it’s time to not just amplify but to implement change. January is going to be 🤯. Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL Happy 2023 to all MMA fighters & fans. 1yr ago today I started my mission to bring awareness & change to the sport’s pay & benefits.I’ve used my platform to consistently amplify this message. Now it’s time to not just amplify but to implement change. January is going to be 🤯. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Happy 2023 to all MMA fighters & fans. 1yr ago today I started my mission to bring awareness & change to the sport’s pay & benefits.I’ve used my platform to consistently amplify this message. Now it’s time to not just amplify but to implement change. January is going to be 🤯. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Eddie Hearn puts his weight behind Jake Paul

Jake Paul will face former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5.

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently spoke to Ariel Helwani and stated that the fight is a "mismatch":

"You know it's going to be a mismatch... I know you love Nate Diaz and even I love Nate Diaz but listen... I have only met him a couple of times, what a gent."

When Helwani informed Hearn that the bout has now gone up from eight rounds to 10, the Matchroom Sport chairman responded:

"It won't last four."

Check out the video below:

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is a mismatch that won’t go 4 rounds Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is a mismatch that won’t go 4 rounds 😬 https://t.co/q4lRYGpgka

In his most recent fight in February this year, Jake Paul suffered his only boxing career loss against Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz's last combat sports appearance before becoming a free agent was the welterweight bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 which he won via fourth-round submission.

Poll : 0 votes