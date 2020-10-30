Anderson Silva says he has doesn't regret PED suspensions

Anderson Silva is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all time. In his prime with the UFC from 2006 to 2012, the Brazilian phenom went 16-0 before eventually losing the belt to Chris Weidman.

However, there will always be an asterisk on his UFC run due to the PED violations. The Brazilian tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone during his fight against Nick Diaz. A unanimous win for Silva was later overturned into a 'No Contest' as Diaz tested positive for marijuana. The now 45-year-old also tested positive for a banned substance ahead of a proposed fight against Kelvin Gastelum.

Speaking ahead of his fight against Uriah Hall, Anderson said:

"I don’t regret anything, because everything has been proven. The big problem with the media is because they give the news before they have all the results and all the concrete evidence. What happened next is that they saw that I had not used any anabolic steroids, which is what I had to prove."

"The other time that I also fell on doping, it was a contaminated supplement, that was proven. Unfortunately, I had to serve as a basis to change the concept of how to judge and punish the person. Nowadays, if someone falls into doping the name is not divulged until it is investigated until the last instance."

Anderson Silva has been suspended twice for PED violations

Anderson Silva, a legend of the octagon, is set to hang up his gloves. The Brazilian, once considered the greatest striker to have entered the Octagon, has won just one fight in his last eight.

Anderson Silva of Brazil kicks Israel Adesanya of Nigeria

Silva received two one-year suspensions for PED violations after USADA partnered with UFC for testing its athletes. To many, these violations have tainted his legacy in the sport, despite Silva's insistence against the notion.

However, it can't be denied that Silva changed the sport from 2006 to 2012, when he looked unbeatable. With his elusive head movement, counter striking, and unorthodox strikes, the Brazilian kept the fans at the edge of their seats during his bouts.