Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya: How many strikes did 'The Spider' land at UFC 234?

Israel Adesanya outstruck Anderson Silva by a wide margin during their UFC 234 bout. 'The Spider' landed only 34 total strikes against 'The Last Stylebender', with 31 of the strikes being significant.

Adesanya landed more than double Silva's total strikes, finding a home for 65 of his strikes during the three-round fight. All of the UFC middleweight champion's landed strikes were deemed significant by UFC Stats. Many of Adesanya's hits were aimed at Silva's legs, landing 29 kicks during the bout.

Watch highlights of the UFC 234 bout here:

Israel Adesanya managed to win the technical bout via unanimous decision, with all three judges siding with 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 234.

The UFC champion used his range well and was dominant in the last round, with 'The Spider' landing just 5 strikes in five minutes. Many UFC fans and pundits saw this bout as a passing of the torch moment, with Adesanya sharing similar stylistic traits to Anderson Silva.

Who is Israel Adesanya fighting next?

Israel Adesanya's next UFC bout will likely be even more entertaining than his UFC 234 bout against Anderson Silva.

'The Last Stylebender' will be taking on Alex Pereira in the main event at UFC 281 for the middleweight title. The two fighters have a long history together, with Pereira getting the better of Adesanya twice during their kickboxing careers.

'Poatan' beat the Nigerian via decision and knockout while competing under kickboxing rules. The rivalry has now resurfaced under MMA rules and will finally take place in November this year. The Brazilian hasn't been in the UFC long, fighting just three times in the organization.

Pereira has defeated all of his UFC opponents, most recently getting an impressive knockout victory against Sean Strickland at UFC 276. The 35-year-old's other two UFC wins have come against Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis, with only Silva lasting all three rounds against Pereira.

Israel Adesanya has, of course, only lost one of his 13 UFC outings, with Jan Błachowicz beating 'The Last Stylebender' via unanimous decision at UFC 259 back in 2021. This is one of the most anticipated bouts of the year among the UFC fanbase.

