Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

Andre Fialho is set to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill on Saturday, May 20. The two will face off in the welterweight division.

Fialho is 16-6 in professional MMA, and is a very capable stand-up fighter. 13 of his 16 wins have come by way of knockout, with 2 decisions and a sole submission on his record. He stands 6 feet tall, with a 74 inch reach.

Fialho is coming into the fight on the back of two losses and so, will look to get back to winning ways against Buckley.

Speaking on the fight, Andre Fialho said:

"I think he's a great fighter, very dangerous, very explosive, great athlete, but I think he is not very smart. His fighting, he doesn't have great IQ. I can use my fight IQ because I believe I'm a very smart fighter."

Joaquin Buckley is also coming into the fight on the back of two losses. He holds a record of 15-6, and went viral after securing one of the greatest knockouts in UFC over Impa Kasanganay. Buckley stands at 5'8 with a 76 inch reach.

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley to be on the main card, Dern-Hill to main event

Andre Fialho and Joaquin Buckley will square off before the main and co-main events. The co-main will see Edmen Shahbazyan face Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight showdown.

The main event will see grappling and jiu-jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern face Angela Hill in a strawweight showdown. Dern is 12-3 in MMA, and is coming off the back of a loss to Yan Xiaonan and so, will look to put on a statement and push herself into title contention.

Her opponent, Hill is coming into the fight on the back of two straight wins, and will look to steal Dern's thunder and make a run for the belt herself.

Provided Dern is able to secure a win, she plans on calling out Rose Namajunas to earn a title shot over champion, Zhang Weili.

