"The best" - Andre Galvao approves of Tye Ruotolo's debut in the circle at ONE 157

Kade and Tye Ruotolo made quite the impression in their ONE Championship submission grappling debuts at ONE 157. Even their longtime coach and mentor Andre Galvao approved of their performances, especially that of Tye's.

Tye Ruotolo did something that many thought was impossible to do. Not only was he able to defeat Garry Tonon, but he made it look easy. He went in there and was able to dominate the match from the start until he sinched in his patented D'arce choke.

The Ruotolo brothers are in a prime position to be the face of ONE submission grappling. They are young and exciting, and the crowd loves to watch them compete. It will be interesting to see what could possibly be next for these two phenoms.

Tye Ruotolo wants MMA debut fight to be against Garry Tonon

Fresh off of his ONE submission grappling debut win at ONE 157 over aforementioned Garry Tonon, Tye Ruotolo spoke about what could possibly be next for the young phenom in a post-fight interview with ONE Championship:

"Garry Tonon would be fun for the fans for sure. He’s 6-1 in MMA. He just came off a title fight, and I don’t know if Chatri [Chatri Sityodtong] would let me debut Garry Tonon. I had dinner with him the other night, I think he kind of seemed interested in the idea."

“That would be really cool. After my performance tonight I kind of deserve it. In jiu-jitsu, I proved I’m better than him, in the most humble way possible, and I think that my hands are better than his too, just being realistic. So I’d love to fight him in MMA.”

Ruotolo is looking to become the next competitor in ONE Championship to make the jump from jiu-jitsu to MMA. He is currently riding sky high after his bonus-winning performance in his debut match.

He is looking to keep that momentum going by testing his skills against one of the best in ONE's featherweight division. Garry Tonon would be the ultimate test for anyone making their professional MMA debut and it would truly be something that fans would be excited to see.

