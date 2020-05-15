Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell emerge as biggest winners from UFC Jacksonville

UFC Fight Night Arlovski v Lins

Although neither of the two heavyweights headlined Wednesday's UFC Fight Night card in Jacksonville, Florida, Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell have emerged as the biggest winners from the event when it comes to salaries, having claimed the highest paydays recorded officially at the event.

In an email sent to MMA Fighting, the Florida State Boxing Commission announced the total disclosed salaries for Fight Night Jacksonville. On his 32nd Octagon appearance, Arlovski defeated UFC debutant and former PFL champion Philipe Lins, earning a hefty $325,000 payday in the process which makes him the richest fighter from the night.

Rothwell finished a close second, earning $260,000 in a barnburner against seasoned veteran Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event. Rothwell saw his hand raised via split-decision at the end of a thoroughly entertaining contest.

Moving on to the headliners of the event now. Glover Teixeira bagged a $230,000 purse for his spectacular showing against Anthony Smith, who made $130,000 for the fight. Teixeira decimated Smith in the main event; battering "Lionheart" up throughout the one-sided contest which ended in the fifth round, resulting in another TKO win for the veteran Teixeira.

Coming to bonuses, Teixeira and Drew Dober earned an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night,” while Brian Kelleher and Hunter Azure made $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night".

Below is the complete list of disclosed salaries for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira.

Main Card

Glover Teixeira ($280,000) def. Anthony Smith ($130,000)

Ben Rothwell: ($260,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($95,000)

Drew Dober: ($116,000) def. Alexander Hernandez ($36,000)

Ricky Simon: ($60,000) def. Ray Borg: ($46,000)

Andrei Arlovski: ($325,000) def. Philipe Lins: ($80,000)

Thiago Moises: ($24,000) def. Michael Johnson: ($83,000)

Preliminary Card

Sijara Eubanks: ($66,000) def. Sarah Moras: ($23,000)

Omar Morales: ($24,000) def. Gabriel Benitez: ($40,000)

Brian Kelleher: ($110,000) def. Hunter Azure: ($62,000)

Chase Sherman: ($28,000) def. Ike Villanueva: ($12,000)