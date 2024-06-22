Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova: Live round-by-round updates

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova for the WBO NABO super featherweight title will serve as the co-headliner for the featherweight world title bout between Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino Sanchez.

Cortes (21-0) has claimed the WBO Intercontinental, and WBC USA silver super featherweight titles during his career. He holds 12 knockouts to his name and clinched a fourth-round TKO over Bryan Chevalier in his most recent bout.

In the other half of the co-feature, Nova (23-2) is 3-2 in his last five, with him suffering a split decision loss against O'Shaquie Foster earlier in February. He is a former North American Boxing Association super featherweight champion.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Cortes is a -280 favorite for the match-up against 'El Super' (+ 215 underdog).

Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the fight.

Check out Andres Cortes and Abraham Nova's face-off below:

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova

Round 1

Cortes is the early aggressor as he lunges forward landing a multi-punch combo on his opponent. Nova answers back landing to the body and the head. Both fighters seem to be equally fast at this point.

Nova seems to be content with keeping his opponent at bay. Cortes quickly closes the distance landing body shots.

Looks to be a pretty even round.

Round 2

Cortes starts the round aggressively. Nova answers back with a body shot combo. Cortes starts head hunting but he is finding more success when he goes to the body. The 26-year-old is landing more and more on his opponent. Cortes snaps his opponent's head back with an uppercut.

Cortes seems to be taking over, lading at will at this point. Double uppercuts from the inside land for Cortes. A right hook from Nova pushes back his opponent. Cortes has vastly outlanded his opponent this round.

A good round for Cortes

Round 3

Nova employs quick jabs to keep his opponent at range. Cortes lunges forward with double jabs but quickly disengages. Nova connects with double right hooks to the body from the clinch.

Great bodywork from Nova from up close. A right hand to the head lands for Cortes. Both fighters are landing, it's anybody's fight. A right hook up top momentarily stuns Nova. He answers back with the right hook on his own. The fighters end the round trading hard shots.

Round 4

The fighters engage in a close-quarter slugfest, with both landing shots from up close. Nova lands multiple shots from the inside.

Nova lands a double left hook from close on his opponent's torso and head. Cortes lands a looping right hand on this opponent's head.

Body shots land for Nova from up close. Nova's pace seems to be troubling Cortez. 'El Super' might have won this round.

Round 5

A one-two combo by Nova pushes back his opponent. Both fighters trade on the inside with Nova landing more accurate shots. A left hook to the head lands for 'El Super'.

An uppercut lands for Cortes. Cortes looks to be uncomfortable as his opponent puts him on the back foot. Cortes catches his opponent coming in with a right straight coming.

Round 6

Cortes turns the momentum and is now on the front foot. He lands a flurry of shots on his opponent in the corner. Both fighters land in the clinch. A right hand by Cortes visibly stuns his opponent. Nova answers back with a flurry of his own.

A much better round for Cortes.

Round 7

Cortes has no plans of backing down and hastily closes the distance and lands body shots. Nova is touching up his opponent with multiple shots anytime they close distance with each other. Cortes stuns Nova with a right hook.

Both fighters are fighting an aggressive fight, with both landing on each other. A left hand followed by a straight get in for Nova. Another right straight land for Nova.

However, each time Cortes lands, it is eliciting a reaction from Nova. Cortes seems to have the power advantage.

Round 8

More of the same as both fighters land body shots from up close. Nova seems to have incurred a cut over his eye after an accidental head butt from earlier in the fight.

More inside fighting, however, Nova is trying to sneak in right hooks to his opponent's head. Cortez lands a powerful left hand up top, on his opponent.

Nova is peppering his opponent with multiple punches but Cortes seems to be looking for opportunities to land a haymaker.

Another good round for 'El Super'.

Round 9

The fighters once again meet in the middle of the ring trading shots from up close. A right uppercut gets through for Cortes. Nova answers back with multiple punches to the head.

A right-hand up top, followed by a crushing body shot lands for 'El Super'. Nova walks into a right hand by his opponent. However, Nova is clearly dictating the pace of the fight.

An absolute firefight as the fighters put a beating on each other. Nova fishes the round landing multiple shots both up to and down low on his opponent.

A close round, but Nova might have stolen it with the late flurry.

Round 10

As the closing round unfolds, both fighters are putting it all on the line trading readily. Double jabs land for Nova. 'El Super' is the more accurate fighter, with a minute left to go in the round.

Nova pushes his opponent back to the ropes, with a flurry. Nova ducks from his opponent's right hand and lands a right hand of his own.

A close round, but Nova might have the edge.

Stay tuned for the official decision

Official Decision: Andres Cortes def. Abraham Nova via unanimous decision (97-93x2, 96-94)

Check out the official scorecards for Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova below:

