Andrew's brother Tristan Tate has a out-of-the-world advice for American gun apologists - "Give the enemy a softer crusade"

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate has recently offered rather bizarre advice to American gun apologists.

Tate took to Twitter to speak about the gun control laws in America. In a country that is affected by mass shootings, strict policies seem necessary. However, the former kickboxer seems to have a different opinion on the matter.

Tristan Tate seems to have spoken in favor of the gun apologists. He suggested that lawmakers are coming after guns because they have already banned smoking in public places in the country.

While questioning the freedom in the country of America, Tate said:

"Advice for Americans; Everybody is worried about where you can and cannot carry guns. “Freedom”? This is the country where you’re not allowed to smoke ANYWHERE? Bring back smoking, give the enemy a softer crusade. They come for your guns because they took your cigarettes."

Tristan Tate believes he and his brother, Andrew should be exonerated because of CCTV footage

The Tate brothers were arrested back in December last year on alleged charges of human trafficking and money laundering. While their detention was initially supposed to last one day, they ended up spending three months inside prison despite making several claims of innocence.

The two were finally released from prison and put under house arrest in March. As they currently wait for the next step in their legal battle, Tristan Tate re-posted a headline on Twitter and drew comparisons to the situation he and his brother Andrew Tate are in:

“You may have heard that #Olympic Boxer #HarryGarside's #DomesticAbuse charges were dropped this week due to 'video evidence'. What #ABC & other mainstream outlets are conveniently leaving out is this: the video is of his girlfriend beating him.”

Tristan Tate commented above the re-posted headline and claimed that the year-long CCTV footage covering all angles of their house should be enough for them to be exonerated. He said:

“And if you’re accused of running a kidnapping gang from your house … a year of CCTV footage covering all angles showing that nobody was harmed or kidnapped should exonerate you. Everybody here has a smile on their face always. Soon I’ll get my chance to show it to a judge.”

