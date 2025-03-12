Andrew Schulz breaks down challenges for Elon Musk’s DOGE commission on Joe Rogan’s podcast: "I hate that this is becoming bipartisan"

Popular comedian Andrew Schulz recently shared his two cents about Elon Musk's work with the DOGE commission. Despite his love for the billionaire businessman, Schulz pointed out that Musk is slightly at fault for the negative reception he is receiving.

Musk is the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency, established by President Donald Trump on January 20 with an executive order. It has received mixed reception from the public, with many criticizing the mass layoffs in the federal government.

Appearing on episode #2285 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian claimed no American supports fraud. However, he noted Musk should've done his job diplomatically rather than alienating people.

Schulz said:

"I have a lot of respect for Elon, don't get me wrong, but like, it's becoming easier to be a bipartisan issue in the way that it's communicated. Whereas, like, having that political decorum, like having that ability to pull everybody into this thing, might be a little bit more effective on an issue that we can all get behind. There is no American that wants waste, fraud, and corruption. I hate that this is becoming bipartisan."

He also mentioned that Democrats shouldn't be antagonistic toward Musk but rather support him to make a revolutionary change in government spending.

Check out Andrew Schulz's comments below(1:42:14):

Saagar Enjeti educates Andrew Schulz about the real reason for DOGE's negative reception

Breaking Points political commentator Saage Enjeti recently appeared on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, where he was asked about DOGE getting negative criticism.

Enjeti claimed Elon Musk is the sole reason why it is so, noting people don't trust the billionaire businessman, particularly as he is not an elected representative. When asked to provide a 'steelman against DOGE', Enjeti replied:

"Steelman against DOGE is that you have a person who is unelected by the United States who has sole power over what gets cut, which violates the Constitution. Because in the Constitution, the power of the purse is within Congress. Congress gets to decide what programs get cut or not. He is, according to them, illegally shutting off and doing these things and also, at times, has major conflicts of interest in many of the decisions."

As an example, the political commentator pointed out that Musk's company, Tesla, was awarded a state department deal soon after Donald Trump took office. The deal was in discussion when Joe Biden was in office, but with Trump's arrival, the contract's value went up.

Check out Saagar Enjeti's comments on Andrew Schulz's show below (1:03:00):

