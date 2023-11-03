Andrew Schulz theorizes exactly when an altered power dynamic gave Francis Ngannou an upper-hand against Tyson Fury

Andrew Schulz recently weighed in on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match and speculated on the exact moment when the Cameroonian gained the upper hand against the WBC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou faced Fury in his professional boxing debut last weekend in Riyadh. Since Fury is widely considered among the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, many predicted an easy win for the Englishman. However, 'The Predator' surprisingly gave 'The Gypsy King' a hard time in the ring.

Francis Ngannou scored the fight's lone knockdown in the third round and stunningly dominated Tyson Fury in the eighth round. In the aftermath, the Englishman appeared to have taken more damage and looked worse than his opponent after the final bell. However, Fury ultimately won via split decision.

In a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, Andrew Schulz heaped praise on the Cameroonian and theorized that the power dynamic between the two boxers changed after Ngannou realized Fury couldn't hurt him in the ring. He said:

"An interesting thing happened. Francis realized that Tyson couldn't hurt him. He could walk through anything Tyson could throw... Tyson Fury is the greatest heavyweight of all time. So Francis went up against the greatest heavyweight of all time and almost beat him... He was walking through punches, walking through elbows."

He continued:

"Tyson knows he can't walk through Francis... Once that dynamic happens in a fight, now it's upto Tyson to really outbox him... Move back, stick that jab and you gotta score points."

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: Joe Rogan brutally slams judge who scored the contest 96-93

Joe Rogan recently spoke to Elon Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and the two men discussed the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match. The famous podcaster comic didn't agree with the final decision going Fury's way and lambasted the judge who scored the contest 96-93 in favor of the Englishman.

As mentioned, Ngannou took Fury into unfamiliar waters in his first professional boxing match and pushed the lineal heavyweight champion to his limits. After giving Fury a hard time over 10 rounds, many believed that Ngannou should've won the decision and were unhappy with the judges' scorecards.

Joe Rogan was among those who felt Francis Ngannou had done enough to win. In a recent episode of his podcast (JRE #2054), he stated:

"Most people, including me, thought he [Ngannou] should've won the decision... He lost by one point on one judge's scorecard. He won on one judge's scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is outrageous."

