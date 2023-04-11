Andrew Tate arrest update: 'Top G' visits prosecutors’ offices as several electronic devices are searched

Lawyers defending controversial online figure Andrew Tate, who is now under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, stated that Tate appeared at prosecutors' offices on Monday for forensic searches of electronic devices taken during investigations.

Andrew Tate was arrested in Bucharest, Romania's capital, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens in late December. So far, none of the four have been formally charged with anything.

According to a report by ABC News, attorney Eugen Vidineac revealed that his clients were present in Bucharest on Monday as forensic searches were conducted by the Romanian anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT.

The brothers showed up on Monday after successfully appealing to be released from police custody and placed under home arrest until at least April 29. Several gadget searches have been conducted by prosecutors following their arrest.

Top Hustlers @top_hustlers Andrew Tate officially released from jail Andrew Tate officially released from jail😲 https://t.co/uq7gG0PBMj

Prosecutors have confiscated a number of devices, according to Vidineac, and claim that they are still looking for information:

“Being under arrest, even home arrest, the searches (are) mandatory to be done in their presence. The prosecutor is doing his job, we respect the job of the prosecutor, of the authorities, we let them do the investigation ... and we await the results."

Six victims of human trafficking were identified by DIICOT in a statement released after their arrests in December, with the organization alleging that the suspects had subjected them to acts of physical violence and mental coercion and sexually exploited them.

The agency claims that victims were drawn under false pretenses of romantic interest before being subjected to intimidation, surveillance, and other forms of control in order to force them to engage in pornographic actions for the criminal organization's financial gain.

The Associated Press @AP Romanian prosecutors have carried out forensic searches of electronic devices in the case of Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, his lawyer says. apnews.com/article/andrew… Romanian prosecutors have carried out forensic searches of electronic devices in the case of Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, his lawyer says. apnews.com/article/andrew…

Andrew Tate arrest update: Controversial influencer forecasts that he will be shot after being released from prison

For a long time, Andrew Tate has theorized that "The Matrix," — in other words, the authority, uses a three-step procedure to silence opposition.

He claimed that the first warning they issue is a ban on all forms of communication with the outside world, including social media. Anyone who chooses to ignore their caution stands the possibility of being wrongly charged and incarcerated. If that fails, law enforcement will have no choice but to murder the person.

Andrew Tate recently tweeted that he was ready for the next and final step. He wrote:

"I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing lead. As all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification. I can only pray and prepare. I will force myself to breathe the best I can. I promise."

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



As all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification



I can only pray and prepare



I will force myself to breathe the best I can



I promise Andrew Tate @Cobratate If they kill me I love you all. If they kill me I love you all. I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing leadAs all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacificationI can only pray and prepareI will force myself to breathe the best I canI promise twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing leadAs all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacificationI can only pray and prepareI will force myself to breathe the best I canI promise twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… https://t.co/DQJIeHJytv

Poll : 0 votes