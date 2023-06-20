“Andrew Tate can influence an election at this point” - Tate brothers’ supporters accuse the ‘Deep State’ of witch hunt after DIICOT indictment

In the latest development surrounding Andrew Tate and his brother's legal troubles, they have once again found themselves facing serious charges.

The duo has been indicted by Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, for alleged crimes including rape, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal gang that exploited women. The prosecution claims that the women were subjected to control, constant surveillance, and threats of being in debt.

The case now awaits the inspection of the case files by a Romanian judge, which must be done within 60 days before proceeding to trial. Meanwhile, supporters of the Tate brothers have taken to Twitter to express their opinions, with many accusing the "Deep State" of orchestrating the entire affair.

Right-wing political commentator Steven Crowder questioned whether the government was involved in the prosecution of Andrew and Tristan Tate, to which another individual responded, suggesting that Andrew Tate holds significant influence and can even impact an election at this point.

"Do you think the deep state is involved in the prosecution of Andrew & Tristan Tate?"

"Do you think the deep state is involved in the prosecution of Andrew & Tristan Tate?"

Steven Crowder

"Andrew Tate can influence an election at this point. He is very influential. They are 100% involved"

jim Njue @RenaisanceMan_



"Andrew Tate can influence an election at this point. He is very influential. They are 100% involved"

jim Njue

However, some individuals countered these assertions and questioned why, if Tate possessed such power and influence, he was seemingly being overwhelmed by the accusations and the Romanian court's actions.

"If he’s so influencial, how come he’s getting bodied by a bunch of women and the Romanian court. Wouldn’t he use all of his power and influence in such a moment?"

"If he's so influencial, how come he's getting bodied by a bunch of women and the Romanian court. Wouldn't he use all of his power and influence in such a moment?"

wallaby dingo

Another individual emphasized that while it may be possible to influence people, it is not within one's control to influence the government.

"you can influence people, not the government"

Check out the supporters take on the matter:

"At this point nothing surprises me about our corrupt government and wouldn't put it past them."

TheGeneralsDaughter

"Maybe, but their business model should indeed take them to prison."

Ernesto Eduardo

"For women choosing volunatarily to get naked in front of people on the internet?"

Rocco

JD Sharp @imjdsharp



"They want to silence every powerful male voice they don't control. 100%."

JD Sharp

Andrew Tate reacts to his recent indictment

In response to the recent indictment filed against him, Andrew Tate has taken to social media to express his reaction.

A recent tweet from the TateNews_ account read:

“DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) also noted in the indictment to confiscate over. 380 million USD from the Tate brothers in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 15 lands of buildings.”

Andrew Tate responded to this information by stating:

"I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth."

Andrew Tate responded to Tate News:



DIICOT also noted in the indictment to confiscate over



"DIICOT also noted in the indictment to confiscate over 380 million USD from the Tate brothers in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 15 lands of buildings."

"Im sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth."

His remark suggests his skepticism regarding the motivations behind the charges brought against him and his brother, implying that there may be ulterior motives at play.

It remains to be seen how Andrew Tate's legal team will respond to the allegations and the subsequent request for asset confiscation

