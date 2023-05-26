Andrew Tate has hit back at cancel culture after he claimed that Premier League footballer Mason Mount may be accused of 'human trafficking', following his stalking by an Instagram model.

Orla Sloan, who refers to herself as 'Devil Baby', pled guilty to two counts of stalking and one count of harassment without violence in front of the Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this week. Sloan had been charged with stalking Chelsea stars such as Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Brighton playmaker Billy Gilmour.

It was revealed during the trial that Mount had met Sloan at a party and the pair slept together. The pair then remained in contact for a few months before the England midfielder decided to end the relationship. The 21-year-old refused to accept this and the court heard that she used 21 different phone numbers to harass and stalk Mount in the folllowing months.

Andrew Tate reacted to the news sarcastically and, referring to his own situation with the courts, claimed he wouldn't be surprised to see Mason Mount charged with human trafficking. He tweeted:

"Soon she will accuse him of human trafficking and people will believe it."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested back in December 2022 on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The pair denied all charges due to a lack of evidence and were placed under house arrest last month after spending a number of months in jail.

Andrew Tate rejects lovestruck woman on Twitter

Andrew Tate recently lived upto his namesake after turning down the advances of a woman on social media.

'Cobra' responded by claiming that he is the 'most wanted man in the world' and doused the woman's hopes by adding that her dream of dating him will never come true. 'Meekaverse' tweeted their feelings to Tate by saying:

"I wish Tate loved me as much as I love him. I wish he didn't like to flirt with so many other women. It's a very strange feeling for me to be so deeply in love with Tate but he doesn't call me."

The former kickboxing champion responded by asking the lady in question to 'give up' on making her advances. He replied:

"Give up my dear. I'm sure youre a very nice person, but I am the most wanted man on planet earth. I get thousands, literally thousands, of love letters per week. From Mongolia to Miami. Every other "man" is just some watered down version of me and the entire planet knows it, especially the females. The competition is just too tough. I'm sorry, but sometimes dreams just dont come true."

