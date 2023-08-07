Andrew Tate claims he was jailed for rejecting $50,000,000 to keep secrets hidden and attend parties on private Islands 

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have recently been released from house arrest amid a high-profile legal case.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals announced their release, with the brothers now under judicial control until October 2. The charges against them include organized crime, rape, and human trafficking, accusations that both Andrew and Tristan have vehemently denied.

In a tweet after being released from house arrest, Tate implied that he was singled out for declining a large sum of money to keep certain information hidden and attend exclusive events. He mentioned receiving invitations to private parties, celebrity gatherings, and even sponsorship deals, all with the condition of maintaining secrecy about certain topics. Tate claimed to have rejected a total of $50 million in offers.

His tweet read:

"They hate me, and attack me because my masculine essence makes it very clear that I haven't sold out... They invited me - Private parties, Private islands, Celebrity parties, Special 'Agents' and 'Managers'... Even sponsorship contracts if I don't discuss certain things.... $50,000,000... I said no to everything... Then I went to jail."

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet below:

"They hate me, and attack me because my masculine essence makes it very clear that I haven't sold out... They invited me - Private parties, Private islands, Celebrity parties, Special 'Agents' and 'Managers'... Even sponsorship contracts if I don't discuss certain things.... $50,000,000... I said no to everything... Then I went to jail."

Andrew Tate breaks silence following release from house arrest

Andrew Tate has addressed the media after his recent release from house arrest. He maintained his innocence and believes that this is a step towards his ultimate vindication. With a crowd of reporters gathered, Tate delivered a passionate statement reaffirming his stance against the criminal charges he's facing.

"They painted me as a villain, accused me of participating in criminal activities, and yet here we are months later with no evidence of any victims coming forward," said Tate. "I've witnessed countless individuals, particularly women, voicing their support for me and defending my character."

Tate further highlighted the challenge of sustaining baseless accusations without concrete proof.

"Lies are difficult to sustain when they lack substance," Tate added. "From the very beginning, we've maintained our innocence, and I have unwavering faith in the Romanian judicial system for ultimately reaching the right decision and granting us our freedom. I firmly believe that in due time, we will be completely cleared of any wrongdoing. I stand here before you, asserting my innocence. God knows I've done nothing wrong."

Check out Andrew Tate's interview below:

