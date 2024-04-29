Andrew Tate criticizes First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf for resigning before facing result of no confidence vote

Humza Yousaf is no longer in office and Andrew Tate will not let him forget about it.

The same day that reports were made of Yousaf resigning from his position as First Minister of Scotland, Tate ridiculed the politician on X. With a harsh tone, Tate called Yousaf a "jobless r*****" and showed no remorse for his decision. His tweet read:

"Humza Yousaf is a jobless retard."

After receiving heavy pressure from the public, Yousaf resigned from his position as First Minister. He served as the leader of Scotland for roughly one year and was scheduled to have a vote of no confidence a week before his resignation.

Meanwhile, Tate has routinely stated his distaste for Yousaf ever since the latter criticized him for being 'toxic' on social media.

Though currently living in Romania, Tate has spent much of his life in the United Kingdom. The former kickboxer resided in England but is never shy to share his political opinions on social media regardless of the nation.

Did Andrew Tate live in Scotland?

Although born in the United States, Andrew Tate has lived in several different countries throughout his 37-year-old life. Along with his younger brother, Tristan Tate, Andrew spent most of his young adult life in the United Kingdom.

The Tate brothers have spoken about their difficulties dealing with poverty and isolation in the United Kingdom as they attempted to succeed as kickboxers. Before their wealth and subsequent fame, the brothers lived in England but there is no record of either of the two residing in Scotland.

Regarding the brothers' ongoing investigation of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault, reports stated that the siblings may be extradited to the United Kingdom for trial. Andrew and Tristan were originally arrested in late 2022. As of. April 2024, both are under the watchful eye of the Romanian government.