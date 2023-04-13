Andrew Tate girlfriends: Which women Top G have been romantically linked to?

Former kickboxer turned social media celebrity Andrew Tate is one of the most talked about individuals on the planet. 'Top G' rapidly rose to fame during Covid and started going viral for his rather controversial and misogynistic opinions.

Considering the fact that Tate has had rather controversial opinions about women, many want a deeper look into his relationships. That said, let’s find out more about the same.

It is worth noting that Andrew Tate is not very open about his relationships with women and only two of his prior relationships have been made known to the public. 'Top G' is rumored to have dated Romanian model Naghel Georgina Manuela.

Born in Comanesti, Romania, Naghel Georgina Manuela started her career as a model and has worked at Crama La Salina winery. She later ventured into the hotel industry as well.

The former kickboxer was also linked to social media personality Sofia Guliyeva. While there isn't much information available about her and her relationship with Andrew Tate, the two are believed to have dated in 2022.

Andrew Tate girlfriends: What did his ex-partner say about 'Top G'?

Tate has always found a way to make it to the headlines for some reason or another. However, 'Top G' has mostly been involved in controversies since his rise to fame and was taken to another level when him along with his brother Tristan Tate were arrested from their house in Romina for alleged rape and human trafficking.

Things started to go downhill for Tate from that point on. One of his ex-girlfriends came out with shocking revelations. The woman, who was given the name of Sophie to hide her real identity, revealed the details of her relationship with 'Top G' in an audio documentary released by the BBC.

Sophie revealed that things were going well when she first started seeing Andrew Tate and said:

"He was very charming and he made himself seem very familiar. He made me feel very comfortable. There were no red flags at all in the beginning, he just took an interest in my day to day life, wanted to know what I was into, what made me happy. It was developing naturally."

However, as revealed by Sophie, it wasn't long before Tate started to pressure her into becoming a sex worker. She said:

"He was always reminding me that the option was there and that kind of progressed into, well, if you love me, you would do it. If you care about me, you would do it. He likes to feel totally in control of the woman and feel like he could take their life away at any second. That is a big sexual turn on for him."

