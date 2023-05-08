Andrew Tate has a highly controversial take on King Charles' coronation 

Andrew 'Top G' Tate is no stranger to controversy. The former kickboxer rose to fame through his social media presence, broadcasting his unorthodox opinions to the world. Now, he has made a highly controversial statement again, targeting King Charles' coronation in particular.

On Twitter, Andrew Tate shared a picture of the queen, Kate Middleton, with the caption:

"On a serious note I respect the monarchy I just wanna skip the king and let kate be queen she has Ice cold G vibes"

Check out Tate's tweet here:

Tate has often presented misogynistic views, at least by traditional standards, to the media. As a result, his show of support towards the new queen, Kate Middleton, is somewhat surprising.

This may be an attempt to curry favor amongst people he has previously offended, or it may be a genuine opinion. Tate infamously shared many opinions that were not received kindly and so, this might be him trying to make amends. Regardless, the timing coinciding with that of King Charles' coronation is unfortunate.

Andrew Tate becomes subject of article that calls him a hero, coincides with his comments on the queen

After his comments on King Charles' coronation, Andrew 'Top G' Tate also took to Twitter today (May 8) to share an article about him that was published on The Gender, a U.K-based digital publication. Tate shared an excerpt from the article.

He tweeted:

“Let's get one thing straight: Andrew Tate is not a misogynist. He is a realist. He understands the biological and psychological differences between men and women, and he teaches both genders how to leverage each of our biologically wired strengths and overcome the weaknesses that come with them.”

Tate appears to agree with this sentiment, as he took the time to share it on Twitter. Given his immense following, it may be another attempt to appease previously offended parties.

A fan account, @Morpheusrevive on Twitter, which gives verified, real-time updates on Andrew Tate, also tweeted:

"Andrew Tate has become the most influential man on the planet. LGBT, Liberals, Big Pharma, War Mongers, and Feminists want him to disappear.They have billions of dollars.Will they succeed?"

Given Tate's recent comments, he may be considering clarifying his comments and making amends.

