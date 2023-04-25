Andrew Tate hilariously compares backstabbing rescue Hippo to a ‘girlfriend from the club’

Andrew Tate took to Twitter to have some fun, and shared a post in which a man was attempting to guide a hippo towards him. Tate added the following caption to his post:
"Like getting a girlfriend from a nightclub."
There is also some backstory to the post, which may be what Andrew Tate is alluding to. The hippo was named Humphrey, and was adopted by a South African farmer named Marius Els. The man raised the hippo as a pet but unfortunately for him, the hippo ended up mauling him to his death and dragging his body into a nearby river.
Tate likened the situation to "dragging" girlfriends from a night out at the club. Tate, known for his rather misogynistic views, caused a lot of controversy when he expressed his opinions on women and their role in society. In this case, he may be making a casual off-hand joke, or he may be referring to the unfaithful nature of certain women, and likening it to the case of Humphrey the hippo. He is yet to clarify his comments.
Andrew Tate rants on Twitter, appears to target certain unidentified women
The hippo tweet from Andrew Tate was the latest in a series of tweets that appeared to target certain unidentified women. Earlier this week, Tate stated on Twitter:
"At my level. Women come to take.They dont come to give. The insta baddie youre chasing is chasing me. And I ignore her."
Tate did not hold back. He called out certain women or one specific woman, it's unclear at the time, for being a "lie machine." He said on Twitter:
"Her eyes are like a lie machine."
'Top G' further went on to give some advice to the men out there. He said:
"If you're not her super hero - youll never be happy."
He further went on to add:
"Men are simple. If hes not seen as your super hero. He will always be tempted to go and rescue someone else. Whatever it takes to be called a super hero."
It's still unclear if these are general thoughts, or if they are directed at a specific someone.