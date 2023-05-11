Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has weighed in on the recent arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose detention was deemed illegal by the country's Supreme Court.

'Top G' took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the release orders, stating:

"It seems Pakistan has an honest judicial system"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman BREAKING: Imran Khan Arrest Illegal



The Supreme Court in Pakistan has deemed Imran Khan’s arrest as illegal.



I believe he was detained without being charged.



The former Prime minister, who was arrested on corruption charges, had been facing dozens of accusations ranging from corruption to sedition and had successfully avoided arrest for several months prior to the incident.

The former Prime minister, who was arrested on corruption charges, had been facing dozens of accusations ranging from corruption to sedition and had successfully avoided arrest for several months prior to the incident.

His arrest sparked widespread protests across the country, prompting the government to call in the Army to help restore law and order. However, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan's immediate release and expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody.

The court also directed him to approach the Islamabad High Court and accept its decision. The incident has once again raised questions about the state of Pakistan's political and legal systems, with some critics alleging corruption and abuse of power.

Andrew Tate shares a solution to the rising number of attacks on subways in the UK and the United States

In response to the increasing number of attacks on subways in the UK and the US, Andrew Tate recently tweeted a video of himself advising his views on how one can avoid trouble on the subway.

Speaking in the clip, 'Top G' suggested people not to use subways if they want to avoid trouble. He goes on to say that subways are meant for poor people, who he refers to as "brokies," and that if you want to be safe, you should not be a "brokie."

Tate said:

"All of these situations, are brokies situations. So I explain to people, the simple answer is, don't be poor. Like what do you mean? What do you mean what do I mean? Why the f**k are you on a subway? Well to get to work, because you're broke. Subways are for brokies. The world has now changed, you can no longer safely be a brokie."

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet addressing the matter below:

